Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a "sell" rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NTLA opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $942.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.97. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

