Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
