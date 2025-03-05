International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 1,152,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $553,003.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,765,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,522.56. This represents a 4.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

