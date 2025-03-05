Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of ITCI opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.85 and a beta of 0.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

