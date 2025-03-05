Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $765.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $750.00 to $765.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.50.
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total value of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $12,286.92. This represents a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,460 shares of company stock valued at $144,750,747. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Intuit by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 406,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
