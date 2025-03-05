Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 729% compared to the average volume of 599 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,665,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after buying an additional 418,555 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,128,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 5,667.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 190,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 187,042 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

GEL opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.13. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.23%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

