Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 2,719 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SENS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,210.05. This trade represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan purchased 124,933 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478,844 shares in the company, valued at $941,960.72. This represents a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 815,332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 6,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,118,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 6,028,726 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $3,366,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120,441 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The stock has a market cap of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

