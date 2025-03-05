iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower Price Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iPower by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in iPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.