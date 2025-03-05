iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

