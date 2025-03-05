Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,778.66. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,113 shares of company stock worth $2,551,834. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.