Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $9,019,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,941,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

