Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 703 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $640.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.70.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,946 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.84, for a total value of $14,268,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total transaction of $257,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,495.50. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,712 shares of company stock worth $517,503,564 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

