Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

KEYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

