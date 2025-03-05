Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $122.99 and a 52 week high of $149.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

