Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

NASDAQ:KC opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,345,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,113 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

