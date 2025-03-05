KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KRMD opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.45. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

KRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KORU Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

