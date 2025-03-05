Kuke Music Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 13th (NYSE:KUKE)

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 12th.

Kuke Music Stock Up 4.2 %

KUKE opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Kuke Music as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

