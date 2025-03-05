Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.38.
LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LH
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %
LH opened at $257.10 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.19.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Laboratory Co. of America
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.