Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.38.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,670. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total transaction of $330,208.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,572.30. This represents a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,757. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

LH opened at $257.10 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

