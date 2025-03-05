Lennar (LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.59. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lennar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lennar stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.