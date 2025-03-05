Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of LXRX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

