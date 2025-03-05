Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,988,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 7,758,371 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,558,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,021 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 750.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 850,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 750,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

