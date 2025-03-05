Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,988,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 7,758,371 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,558,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,021 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 750.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 850,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 750,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
