Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $215.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.44 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.88.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

