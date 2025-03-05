LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,316 shares of company stock worth $25,062,887 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.