Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. Research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

