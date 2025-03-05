Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $6,986,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,606,000.
Curbline Properties Stock Performance
Shares of CURB opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09.
Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curbline Properties
About Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.