Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 243,220 Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 243,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Forge Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forge Global by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Forge Global by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 110,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forge Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Forge Global stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $165.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRGE

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In related news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $159,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,728. This trade represents a 20.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,153,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,234.40. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,508 shares of company stock worth $226,508 in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.