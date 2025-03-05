Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 910 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.23. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

