Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.83 million, a PE ratio of -105.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $208.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

