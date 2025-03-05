Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

