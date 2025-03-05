Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in HealthStream by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

