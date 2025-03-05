Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 135.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after purchasing an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,554,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Down 3.3 %

WWD stock opened at $178.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.03 and a 1-year high of $201.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,275.35. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

