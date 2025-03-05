Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153,223 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 38.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $434.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $214,352.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,292.30. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $59,189.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,251.60. The trade was a 16.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,632 shares of company stock valued at $959,265. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

