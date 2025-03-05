Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 50,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KAR stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Report on KAR

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.