Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 261.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 2,866.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

