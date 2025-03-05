Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,648,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.