Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 157,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $533.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,830.40. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 32,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $133,447.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,654.05. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,157 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

