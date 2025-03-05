Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Denny's alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Denny’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $180,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Denny’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 916,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In related news, CEO Kelli Valade acquired 9,700 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $49,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,806 shares in the company, valued at $989,094.78. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn acquired 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,423.28. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,465 shares of company stock worth $104,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DENN opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.