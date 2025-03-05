Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 590,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

PEBO opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,819.72. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $98,670. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.