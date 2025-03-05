Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

