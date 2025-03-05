Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,711 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

