Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $404.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.71. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSBI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

