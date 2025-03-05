Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $250,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 80.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.16 per share, with a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

