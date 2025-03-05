Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $267,000 in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of AudioEye at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a PE ratio of -46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.