Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $294,000 in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in VNET Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

VNET opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. VNET Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

