Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $296,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 282.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Group by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

PRA Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $777.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.