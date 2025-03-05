Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after buying an additional 650,052 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,055,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

WMS stock opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

