Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 158,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

