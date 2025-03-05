Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Waterstone Financial worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. State Street Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,305 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 90,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,554 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waterstone Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 14,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $206,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares in the company, valued at $967,076.40. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $38,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,922.76. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,147 shares of company stock worth $936,511. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.