Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,809 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 333,083 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $979,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Trading Down 2.3 %

AFL opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.