Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,809 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 333,083 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $979,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL
Aflac Trading Down 2.3 %
AFL opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aflac
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aflac
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.