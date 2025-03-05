Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $33,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sempra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,695,000 after acquiring an additional 278,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Read Our Latest Report on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.